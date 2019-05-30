Open house: 6-02-19

4475 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 814781
5 beds, 4 baths
$764,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4347 Village Green Cir
Hoover
MLS# 832879
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$681,865
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
1008 Highland Gate Ct
Hoover
MLS# 834396
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$679,900
George Ash, RealtySouth, 205-910-4173
1313 Cove Lake Cir
Hoover
MLS# 850985
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$675,000
Melissa Wise, RealtySouth, 205-520-3878
570 Restoration Dr
Hoover
MLS# 839243
3 beds, 2 baths
$629,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 802009
4 beds, 3 baths
$599,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
1670 Lake Cyrus Club Dr
Hoover
MLS# 851059
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$429,900
Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-765-9443
3851 Carisbrooke Dr
Hoover
MLS# 845467
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$429,900
Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875
1631 Lake Cyrus Club Dr
Hoover
MLS# 839458
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$429,000
Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-765-9443
823 Riverchase Pkwy
Hoover
MLS# 845283
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$425,000
Katherine Manush, RealtySouth, 205-533-2614
1083 Grand Oaks Dr
Hoover
MLS# 848783
4 beds, 4.5 baths
$424,900
Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170
1611 Lake Cyrus Club Dr
Hoover
MLS# 834327
4 beds, 4.5 baths
$385,000
Ann Kirkwood, RealtySouth, 205-960-6738
218 Shades Crest Rd
Hoover
MLS# 849237
4 beds, 2.5 baths
$349,000
Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470
Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455
4721 Sulphur Springs Rd
Hoover
MLS# 846947
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$309,000
Martha Hiden, RealtySouth, 205-567-6100
1101 Regent Dr
Hoover
MLS# 850701
4 beds, 3 baths
$299,900
Brad Clement, RealtySouth, 205-410-3735
2412 Hawksbury Ln
Hoover
MLS# 850802
3 beds, 2 baths
$244,900
Sue Isenhower, RealtySouth, 205-281-8384