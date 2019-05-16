Open house: 5-19-19

5828 Chestnut Trace

Hoover

MLS# 847729  

$449,500

4 Bedrooms, 4/1 Baths

Hosted by Greg Mewbourne, 205-229-0308

Listed by Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651

1708 Valpar Drive

Hoover

MLS # 849690

Priced at $399,900

4 BR / 3 BA

Listed by Manda Luccasen

Hosted by Greg Maxwell

3236 Burning Tree Drive

Hoover

MLS#  846434

$375,000

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths

Lisa Holmes Realtysouth 205-527-3615

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$764,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4286 Memorial St

Hoover

MLS# 846392

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$684,900

Anna Lu Hemphill, RealtySouth, 205-540-6135

4347 Village Green Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

570 Restoration Dr

Hoover

MLS# 839243

3 beds, 2 baths

$629,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1020 Danberry Ln

Hoover

MLS# 846075

4 beds, 3 baths

$624,900

Sherry Best, RealtySouth, 205-540-7171

Matt Robinson, RealtySouth, 205-907-7171

4004 Water Willow Ln

Hoover

MLS# 841830

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$599,900

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$599,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1452 Scout Ridge Dr

Hoover

MLS# 839420

4 beds, 3.5 baths

Shelly Terry, RealtySouth, 205-482-7676

1631 Lake Cyrus Club Dr

Hoover

MLS# 839458

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$429,000

Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-765-9443

823 Riverchase Pkwy

Hoover

MLS# 845283

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$425,000

Katherine Manush, RealtySouth, 205-533-2614

3236 Burning Tree Dr

Hoover

MLS# 846434

5 beds, 3 baths

$375,000

Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-527-3615

3459 Sawyer Dr

Hoover

MLS# 849699

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$354,900

Caroline Ezelle, RealtySouth, 205-447-3275

218 Shades Crest Rd

Hoover

MLS# 849237

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$349,000

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

600 Elm Trace Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832363

3 beds, 3.5 baths

$295,000

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

