Open house: 5-19-19

5828 Chestnut Trace
Hoover
MLS# 847729
$449,500
4 Bedrooms, 4/1 Baths
Hosted by Greg Mewbourne, 205-229-0308
Listed by Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651
1708 Valpar Drive
Hoover
MLS # 849690
Priced at $399,900
4 BR / 3 BA
Listed by Manda Luccasen
Hosted by Greg Maxwell
3236 Burning Tree Drive
Hoover
MLS# 846434
$375,000
5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths
Lisa Holmes Realtysouth 205-527-3615
4475 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 814781
5 beds, 4 baths
$764,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4286 Memorial St
Hoover
MLS# 846392
5 beds, 3.5 baths
$684,900
Anna Lu Hemphill, RealtySouth, 205-540-6135
4347 Village Green Cir
Hoover
MLS# 832879
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$681,865
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
570 Restoration Dr
Hoover
MLS# 839243
3 beds, 2 baths
$629,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
1020 Danberry Ln
Hoover
MLS# 846075
4 beds, 3 baths
$624,900
Sherry Best, RealtySouth, 205-540-7171
Matt Robinson, RealtySouth, 205-907-7171
4004 Water Willow Ln
Hoover
MLS# 841830
4 beds, 4.5 baths
$599,900
Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 802009
4 beds, 3 baths
$599,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
1452 Scout Ridge Dr
Hoover
MLS# 839420
4 beds, 3.5 baths
Shelly Terry, RealtySouth, 205-482-7676
1631 Lake Cyrus Club Dr
Hoover
MLS# 839458
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$429,000
Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-765-9443
823 Riverchase Pkwy
Hoover
MLS# 845283
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$425,000
Katherine Manush, RealtySouth, 205-533-2614
3236 Burning Tree Dr
Hoover
MLS# 846434
5 beds, 3 baths
$375,000
Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-527-3615
3459 Sawyer Dr
Hoover
MLS# 849699
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$354,900
Caroline Ezelle, RealtySouth, 205-447-3275
218 Shades Crest Rd
Hoover
MLS# 849237
4 beds, 2.5 baths
$349,000
Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455
Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470
600 Elm Trace Cir
Hoover
MLS# 832363
3 beds, 3.5 baths
$295,000
Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316