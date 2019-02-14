Open house: 2-17-19

by

4451 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 809873

5 beds, 5.5 baths

$845,000

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliot, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliot, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4347 Village Green Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliot, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliot, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1452 Scout Ridge Dr

Hoover

MLS# 839420

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$524,900

Shelly Terry, RealtySouth, 205-482-7676

1631 Lake Cyrus Club Dr

Hoover

MLS# 839458

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$447,000

Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-765-9443

5209 Southcrest Terr

Hoover

MLS# 840396

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$409,000

Pat Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

482 Founders Park Drive East

Hoover

MLS# 837294

5 Bedrooms / 5 Bathrooms / 5200 Sq Ft

$775,000

Joey Brown, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-305-6982

6527 Mill Creek Cir

Hoover

MLS# 840084

3 beds, 2 baths

$255,000

Kristen McGee, RealtySouth, 205-907-3390

Tags

by

Hoover Sun

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours