Open house: 2-03-19

by

482 Founders Park Drive East

Hoover

MLS# 837294

5 Bedrooms / 5 Bathrooms

$775,000

Joey Brown, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-305-6982

4451 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 809873

5 beds, 5.5 baths

$845,000

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4347 Village Green Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-371

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

662 Restoration Dr

Hoover

MLS# 832660

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$509,000

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

1910 River Way Dr

Hoover

MLS# 837964

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$389,000

Patricia Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

3013 Piper Way

Hoover

MLS# 829259

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$338,500

Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965

2061 Greenside Way

Hoover

$435,000

MLS#:838536

4 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths

Scott Smithson, 205.937.5347

