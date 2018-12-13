Open house: 12-16-18

4451 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 809873
5 beds, 5.5 baths
$845,000
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4475 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 814781
5 beds, 4 baths
$789,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4347 Village Green Cir
Hoover
MLS# 832879
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$681,865
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 802009
4 beds, 3 baths
$649,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
1581 Haddon Dr
Hoover
MLS# 828798
6 beds, 4 baths
$475,000
Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316
1143 Riverchase Pkwy
Hoover
MLS# 834610
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$425,000
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
1945 Lakemont Dr
Hoover
MLS# 833053
4 beds, 2.5 baths
$334,900
Lannette Thomas, RealtySouth, 205-470-9344
600 Elm Trace Cir
Hoover
MLS# 832363
3 beds, 3 baths
$314,900
Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316
1134 Mountain Oaks Dr
Hoover
MLS# 832536
3 beds, 2 baths
$196,000
Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875