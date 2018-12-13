Open house: 12-16-18

4451 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 809873

5 beds, 5.5 baths

$845,000

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4347 Village Green Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1581 Haddon Dr

Hoover

MLS# 828798

6 beds, 4 baths

$475,000

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

1143 Riverchase Pkwy

Hoover

MLS# 834610

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$425,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

1945 Lakemont Dr

Hoover

MLS# 833053

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$334,900

Lannette Thomas, RealtySouth, 205-470-9344

600 Elm Trace Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832363

3 beds, 3 baths

$314,900

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

1134 Mountain Oaks Dr

Hoover

MLS# 832536

3 beds, 2 baths

$196,000

Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

