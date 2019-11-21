Open house: 11-24-19

by

3851 Carisbrooke Drive

Hoover

MLS#845467

4 beds / 3.5 baths

$414,900

Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

717 Lake Crest Drive

Hoover

MLS#864030

4 beds / 4.5 baths

$400,000

Angela Mosely, RealtySouth, 205-821-0337

5131 Park Side Circle

Hoover

MLS#865808

$347,900

4 beds / 3.5 baths

Christina Lowry James 205-965-6583

Hosted by Anne Banks 205-873-1235

1582 Balmoral Drive

Hoover

MLS#866187

4 beds / 3.5 baths

$342,900

Martha Gorham, RealtySouth, 205-936-5005

5365 Riverbend Trail

Hoover

MLS#866113

3 beds / 2.5 baths

$299,900

Katherine Manush, RealtySouth, 205-533-2614

5861 Water Point Lane

Hoover

MLS#863548

4 beds / 2 baths

$295,000

Meg McCarthy, RealtySouth, 205-234-2810

1000 Mountain Oaks Drive

Hoover

MLS#862456

3 beds / 2 baths

$274,500

Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965

2209 Pine Lane

Hoover

MLS#:858060

3 beds / 2 baths

$255,000

Ashley Carlisle, 205-585-3110

