Open house: 11-17-19

4315 Village Green Circle
Hoover - The Preserve
MLS# 864459
5 bedrooms / 4.5 baths
$835,000
Joey Brown, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-305-6982
542 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#850052
4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths
$699,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#802009
4 bedrooms / 3 baths
$574,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4887 Ridge Pass
Hoover
MLS#865165
4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths
$475,000
Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472
5365 Riverbend Trail
Hoover
MLS#866113
3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths
$299,900
Katherine Manush, RealtySouth, 205-533-2614