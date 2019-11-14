Open house: 11-17-19

4315 Village Green Circle

Hoover - The Preserve

MLS# 864459

5 bedrooms / 4.5 baths

$835,000

Joey Brown, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-305-6982

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#850052

4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths

$699,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#802009

4 bedrooms / 3 baths

$574,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4887 Ridge Pass

Hoover

MLS#865165

4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths

$475,000

Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472

5365 Riverbend Trail

Hoover

MLS#866113

3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths

$299,900

Katherine Manush, RealtySouth, 205-533-2614

