Open house: 11-15-20

by

356 Woodward Court

Hoover

MLS#891053

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$599,500

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-991-6565

Sunday, Nov. 15; 2:30-4 p.m.

4428 Preserve Drive

Hoover

MLS#894789

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$595,000

Sherri Williams, ARC Realty, 205-969-8910

6101 Rushing Parc Lane

Hoover

MLS#899927

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$585,000

Robin Turberville, ARC Realty, 205-969-8910

Sunday, Nov. 15; 1-3 p.m.

1801 Winchester Circle

Hoover

MLS#891117

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$359,900

Katherine Manush, RealtySouth, 205-978-9000

731 Jasmine Way

Hoover

MLS#897158

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$355,000

Terri Steinert, ERA King Real Estate Hoover, 205-979-2335

6524 Oak Crest Cove

Hoover

MLS#893993

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$335,000

Cathy O'Berry, ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

936 Alford Avenue

Hoover

MLS#900553

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$285,000

Imad Mohammad, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500

Ashleigh Timmerman, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500

2221 Rocky Ridge Road

Hoover

MLS#900670

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$275,000

Bridget McLaughlin, Keller Williams Realty Hoover, 205-822-2272

3197 Boxwood Drive

Hoover

MLS#900488

2 Beds / 2 Baths

$265,000

Amy Garner, Keller Williams Homewood, 205-875-6959