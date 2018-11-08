Open house: 11-11-18

5020 Trace Crossings Lane
Hoover
MLS# 830487
$469,900
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Bathrooms
Joey Brown 205-305-6982
RE/MAX Southern Homes
2209 Lynnchester Cir.
Hoover
MLS #826926
$259,000
5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom
Listed by Christina Lowry James
4475 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 814781
5 beds, 4 baths
$789,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 802009
4 beds, 3 baths
$649,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
3112 Lake Highland Ln
Hoover
MLS# 809443
4 beds, 3 baths
$565,000
Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446
1581 Haddon Dr
Hoover
MLS# 828798
6 beds, 4 baths
$499,000
Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316
4105 Greenside Ct
Hoover
MLS# 829739
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$440,000
Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545
4925 Crystal Cir
Hoover
MLS# 826985
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$420,000
Shelly Terry, RealtySouth, 205-482-7676
2101 Brae Trl
Hoover
MLS# 821591
3 beds, 2.5 baths
$415,000
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
2114 Baneberry Dr
Hoover
MLS# 825555
5 beds, 3.5 baths
$369,900
Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446
912 Linkside Way
Hoover
MLS# 830424
3 beds, 3 baths
$357,500
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
3013 Piper Way
Hoover
MLS# 829259
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$342,000
Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965
1945 Lakemont Dr
Hoover
MLS# 833053
4 beds, 2.5 baths
$334,900
Lannette Thomas, RealtySouth, 205-470-9344