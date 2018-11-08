Open house: 11-11-18

by

5020 Trace Crossings Lane

 Hoover

MLS# 830487

$469,900

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Bathrooms

Joey Brown 205-305-6982

RE/MAX Southern Homes

2209 Lynnchester Cir. 

Hoover 

MLS #826926

$259,000

5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom

Listed by Christina Lowry James

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

3112 Lake Highland Ln

Hoover

MLS# 809443

4 beds, 3 baths

$565,000

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

1581 Haddon Dr

Hoover

MLS# 828798

6 beds, 4 baths

$499,000

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

4105 Greenside Ct

Hoover

MLS# 829739

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$440,000

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

4925 Crystal Cir

Hoover

MLS# 826985

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$420,000

Shelly Terry, RealtySouth, 205-482-7676

2101 Brae Trl

Hoover

MLS# 821591

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$415,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

2114 Baneberry Dr

Hoover

MLS# 825555

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$369,900

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

912 Linkside Way

Hoover

MLS# 830424

3 beds, 3 baths

$357,500

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

3013 Piper Way

Hoover

MLS# 829259

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$342,000

Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965

1945 Lakemont Dr

Hoover

MLS# 833053

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$334,900

Lannette Thomas, RealtySouth, 205-470-9344

