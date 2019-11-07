Open house: 11-10-19

542 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#850052
4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths
$699,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#802009
4 bedrooms / 3 baths
$574,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
2015 Hunters Run
Hoover
MLS#866709
4 bedrooms / 4.5 baths
$499,900
Pat Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157
589 Oakline Drive
Hoover
MLS#858675
4 bedroooms / 3.5 baths
$439,000
Caron Russo, RealtySouth, 205-903-9113
2639 Fargo Drive
Hoover
MLS#866295
4 bedrooms / 4 baths
$375,000
Ann Rawson, RealtySouth, 205-822-2364
1582 Balmoral Drive
Hoover
MLS#866187
4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths
$349,900
Martha Gorham, RealtySouth, 205-936-5005
124 Appleford Road
Helena
$320,000
MLS#:866718
4 bedrooms / 2.5 baths
Frances Knox, 205.936.8062
5861 Water Point Lane
Hoover
MLS#863548
4 bedrooms / 2 baths
$300,000
Meg McCarthy, RealtySouth, 205-234-2810
1000 Mountain Oaks Drive
Hoover
MLS#862456
3 bedrooms / 2 baths
$274,500
Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965
250 Cambo Drive
Hoover
$262,000
MLS#:862868
3 bedrooms / 2 baths
Mandy Black, 205.531.9750