Open house: 11-10-19

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#850052

4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths

$699,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#802009

4 bedrooms / 3 baths

$574,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

2015 Hunters Run

Hoover

MLS#866709

4 bedrooms / 4.5 baths

$499,900

Pat Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

589 Oakline Drive

Hoover

MLS#858675

4 bedroooms / 3.5 baths

$439,000

Caron Russo, RealtySouth, 205-903-9113

2639 Fargo Drive

Hoover

MLS#866295

4 bedrooms / 4 baths

$375,000

Ann Rawson, RealtySouth, 205-822-2364

1582 Balmoral Drive

Hoover

MLS#866187

4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths

$349,900

Martha Gorham, RealtySouth, 205-936-5005

124 Appleford Road

Helena 

$320,000

MLS#:866718

4 bedrooms / 2.5 baths

Frances Knox, 205.936.8062

5861 Water Point Lane

Hoover

MLS#863548

4 bedrooms / 2 baths

$300,000

Meg McCarthy, RealtySouth, 205-234-2810

1000 Mountain Oaks Drive

Hoover

MLS#862456

3 bedrooms / 2 baths

$274,500

Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965

250 Cambo Drive

Hoover

$262,000

MLS#:862868

3 bedrooms / 2 baths

Mandy Black, 205.531.9750

