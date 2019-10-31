Open house: 11-03-19

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#850052

4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths

$699,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#802009

4 bedrooms / 3 baths

$574,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

1017 Danberry Lane

Hoover

MLS#:850274

3 bedrooms / 2 baths

$429,900

Pam Turbeville, 205-563-8580

1582 Balmoral Drive

Hoover

MLS#866187

4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths

$349,900

Martha Gorham, RealtySouth, 205-936-5005

5131 Park Side Circle

Hoover

MLS# 865808

4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths

$347,900

Christina Lowry James 205-965-6583

Hosted by Anne Banks 205-873-1235

