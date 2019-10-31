Open house: 11-03-19

542 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#850052
4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths
$699,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#802009
4 bedrooms / 3 baths
$574,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
1017 Danberry Lane
Hoover
MLS#:850274
3 bedrooms / 2 baths
$429,900
Pam Turbeville, 205-563-8580
1582 Balmoral Drive
Hoover
MLS#866187
4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths
$349,900
Martha Gorham, RealtySouth, 205-936-5005
5131 Park Side Circle
Hoover
MLS# 865808
4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths
$347,900
Christina Lowry James 205-965-6583
Hosted by Anne Banks 205-873-1235