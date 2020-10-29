Open house: 11-01-20

×
3664 Shandwick Place
Hoover
MLS#897898
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$599,500
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-991-6565
×
5050 Emerald Court
Hoover
MLS#898034
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$549,900
Jon Riddle, eXp Realty, LLC Central, 888-923-5547
Gusty Gulas, eXp Realty, LLC Central, 888-923-5547
×
1264 Brierfield Court
Hoover
MLS#898700
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$474,900
Amanda Briscoe, UNU Group, 205-281-6654
Sunday, Nov. 1; 2-5 p.m.
×
5449 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#893933
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$300,359
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-255-3555
Saturday, Oct. 31; 12-3 p.m.
×
604 Sanders Road
Hoover
MLS#899636
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$249,900
John Newell, LAH Real Estate, 205-532-0959