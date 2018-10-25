Open house: 10-28-18

1817 Cross Cir.
Hoover
MLS #831922
$279,000
5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom
Listed by Christina Lowry James
Hosted by Anne Banks
2141 Larkwood Drive
Bluff Park
MLS #832168 $186,900
2 bedroom / 2 bath
Michael Thomason, LAH-Homewood
205.873.3094
4451 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 809873
5 beds, 5.5 baths
$845,000
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4475 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 814781
5 beds, 4 baths
$789,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 802009
4 beds, 3 baths
$649,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
3112 Lake Highland Ln
Hoover
MLS# 809443
4 beds, 3 baths
$565,000
Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446
8122 Castlehill Rd
Hoover
MLS# 829780
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$487,500
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
2114 Baneberry Dr
Hoover
MLS#82555
5 beds, 3.5 baths
$374,900
Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446
912 Linkside Way
Hoover
MLS# 830424
3 beds, 3 baths
$359,900
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
2182 Chalybe Dr
Hoover
MLS#829408
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$325,000
Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth, 205-601-9054
2380 Farley Pl
Hoover
MLS#829349
3 beds, 2 baths
$229,900
Cindy Mangos, RealtySouth, 205-718-9281