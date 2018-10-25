Open house: 10-28-18

by

1817 Cross Cir.

Hoover

MLS #831922

$279,000

5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom

Listed by Christina Lowry James

Hosted by Anne Banks

2141 Larkwood Drive 

Bluff Park

MLS #832168    $186,900

2 bedroom / 2 bath

Michael Thomason, LAH-Homewood

205.873.3094

4451 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 809873

5 beds, 5.5 baths

$845,000

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

3112 Lake Highland Ln

Hoover

MLS# 809443

4 beds, 3 baths

$565,000

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

8122 Castlehill Rd

Hoover

MLS# 829780

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$487,500

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

2114 Baneberry Dr

Hoover

MLS#82555

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$374,900

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

912 Linkside Way

Hoover

MLS# 830424

3 beds, 3 baths

$359,900

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

2182 Chalybe Dr

Hoover

MLS#829408

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$325,000

Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth, 205-601-9054

2380 Farley Pl

Hoover

MLS#829349

3 beds, 2 baths

$229,900

Cindy Mangos, RealtySouth, 205-718-9281

