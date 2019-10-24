Open house: 10-27-19

738 Chestnut Park Lane

Hoover

MLS#845235

6 beds, 5.5 baths

$1,149,000

Anna Fowler, RealtySouth, 205-567-5878

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#850052

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$699,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

2259 Butler Springs Lane

Ross Bridge

MLS # 863691

6 beds, 5 baths

$639,000

Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651

655 Founders Park Drive West

Hoover

MLS#860701

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$625,000

Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$574,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

4887 Ridge Pass

Hoover

MLS#865165

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$475,000

Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472

5861 Water Point Lane

Hoover

MLS#863548

4 beds, 2 baths

$300,000

Meg McCarthy, RealtySouth, 205-234-2810

1800 Strawberry Lane

Hoover

MLS#865254

3 beds, 3.5 baths

$279,900

Heather Goss, RealtySouth, 205-563-0456

569 Russet Bend Drive

Russet Woods

MLS # 864839

$259,900

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, bonus room

Hosted by Dave Taylor, 205-704-0116

Listed by Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651

