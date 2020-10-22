Open house: 10-25-20

by

1336 Legacy Drive

Hoover

MLS#897620

5 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$749,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-991-6565

5406 Trace Ridge Lane

Hoover

MLS#888840

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$645,000

Connie Alexander. White House Real Estate, 205-213-5388

Steven Jacks, White House Real Estate, 205-213-5388

356 Woodward Court

Hoover

MLS#891053

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$599,500

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-991-6565

Sunday, Oct. 25; 2-3 p.m.

2252 Tyler Road

Hoover

MLS#898493

3 Beds / 3 Baths

$599,000

Camille Wooten, ARC Realty, 205-969-8910

4428 Preserve Drive

Hoover

MLS#894789

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$595,000

Sherri Williams, ARC Realty, 205-969-8910

611 Renaissance Drive

Hoover

MLS#895302

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$589,900

Tom Douglass, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500

1264 Brierfield Court

Hoover

MLS#898700

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$474,900

Amanda Briscoe, UNU Group, 205-281-6654

Sunday, Oct. 25; 2-5 p.m.

3508 Sawyer Drive

Hoover

MLS#895962

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$430,000

Cliff Glansen, FlatFee.com, 954-965-3990

118 Pine Cliff Circle

Hoover

MLS#896889

3 Beds / 2 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$390,000

Srianil Peddi, RealtySouth, 205-407-4774

4034 Highland Ridge Road

Hoover

MLS#896705

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$384,900

Stephanie Lucas, Keller Williams Realty Hoover, 205-822-2272

2641 Oneal Circle

Hoover

MLS#897646

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$329,000

Stephanie Pate, ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

5449 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#893933

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$296,559

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-255-3555

Saturday, Oct. 24; 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25; 2-5 p.m.

744 Valley Street

Hoover

MLS#898380

3 Beds / 1.5 Baths

$289,900

Brenda Weaver, ARC Realty, 205-969-8910

5457 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867812

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$249,900

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-255-3555

Saturday, Oct. 24; 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25; 2-5 p.m.

5460 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867813

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$239,900

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-255-3555

Saturday, Oct. 24; 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25; 2-5 p.m.