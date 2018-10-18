Open house: 10-21-18

5020 Shandwick Cir

Hoover

MLS# 816333

5 beds, 4 full and 3 half baths

$1,375,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

4451 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 809873

5 beds, 5.5 baths

$845,000

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

2032 King Stables Rd

Hoover

MLS# 827115

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$649,999

Kelly Fleming, RealtySouth, 205-260-9191

Patrick Vick, RealtySouth, 205-296-5254

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1020 Inverness Cove Way

Hoover

MLS# 818812

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$225,000

Missy Heard, RealtySouth, 205-601-0506

1264 Legacy Drive

Hoover

MLS#:822830

$697,000

5 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths

Trey Davis 205-283-7963

Held from 1-4 p.m.

3257 Mockingbird Lane

Hoover

NEW PRICE $289,900

3 Beds/2 baths

Kelly Powell / Arc Realty 205-567-4050

Held from 1-3 p.m.

