Open house: 10-18-20

by

1336 Legacy Drive

Hoover

MLS#897620

5 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$749,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-991-6565

Sunday, Oct. 18; 3-4 p.m.

4553 McGill Terrace

Hoover

MLS#869269

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$679,900

Thomas Gamble, Embridge Realty, LLC, 205-980-2877

Sue Willoughby, Embridge Realty, LLC, 205-980-2877

Saturday, Oct. 17; 1-4 p.m.

356 Woodward Court

Hoover

MLS#891053

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$599,500

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-991-6565

Sunday, Oct. 18; 3-4 p.m.

4022 Newton Lane

Hoover

MLS#893841

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$474,900

Jason Dailey, RealtySouth, 205-978-9000

2392 Chalybe Trail

Hoover

MLS#896649

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$399,900

Shelly Peed, Keller Williams Realty Group, 256-241-1500

John Peed, Keller Williams Realty Group, 256-241-1500

Sunday, Oct. 18; 1-3 p.m.

118 Pine Cliff Circle

Hoover

MLS#896889

3 Beds / 2 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$390,000

Srianil Peddi, RealtySouth, 205-407-4774

932 Cove Circle

Hoover

MLS#896534

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$389,900

Charles Valekis, ARC Realty, 205-969-8910

Billy Valekis, ARC Realty, 205-969-8910

1393 Al Seier Road

Hoover

MLS#895156

4 Beds / 2 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$370,000

Freddy Guerra, eXp Realty Luxury South, 205-983-6340

Yani Isbell, eXp Realty Luxury South, 205-983-6340

5449 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#893933

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$296,559

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-255-3555

Saturday, Oct. 17; 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18; 2-5 p.m.

2408 Scepter Lane

Hoover

MLS#893729

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$294,900

Rita Maples, ERA King, 205-979-2335

5741 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#895635

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$269,000

Carrie Hill-Smith, RealtySouth, 205-325-1311

Leda Dimperio, RealtySouth, 205-325-1311

5457 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867812

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$251,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-255-3555

Saturday, Oct. 17; 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18; 2-5 p.m.

5460 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867813

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$246,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-255-3555

Saturday, Oct. 17; 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18; 2-5 p.m.