Open house: 10-11-20

566 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#879267

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$799,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-978-9000

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-822-2364

3012 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS#871440

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$625,000

Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Annabelle Robinson, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Saturday, Oct. 10; 1 p.m.

2537 Tyler Road

Hoover

MLS#898019

4 Beds / 4 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$565,000

Patti Schreiner, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-222-5651

2017 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS#888242

3 Beds / 3 Baths

$540,000

Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Annabelle Robinson, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Saturday, Oct. 10; 1-4 p.m.

118 Pine Cliff Circle

Hoover

MLS#896889

3 Beds / 2 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$390,000

Srianil Peddi, RealtySouth, 205-407-4774

5449 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#893933

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$296,559

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-255-3555

Saturday, Oct. 10; 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11; 2-5 p.m.

5457 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867812

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$251,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-255-3555

Saturday, Oct. 10; 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11; 2-5 p.m.

5460 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867813

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$246,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-255-3555

Saturday, Oct. 10; 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11; 2-5 p.m.

by

