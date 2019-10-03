Open house: 10-06-19

5467 Villa Trace, Trace Crossings

MLS # 862923, 

$375,000

4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms

Jill Goldblatt hosting, 205-369-4920

Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651

2268 Black Creek Crossing, Lake Wilborn

MLS # 858762

$439,000

4 Bedrooms, 3.0 Bathrooms

Open 2 - 4pm, 10-06-2019

Dave Taylor hosting, 205-704-0116

Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651

250 Cambo Drive

Hoover/Bluff Park

MLS#:862868

3 bedrooms/ 2 baths

$265,000

Mandy Black, 205-531-9750

5020 Shandwick Circle

Hoover

MLS#816333

5 Beds, 4 (3 half) baths

$1,250,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

4321 Milner Road West

Hoover

MLS#838202

4 Beds, 4.5 baths

$399,500

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#850052

4 Beds, 3.5 baths

$699,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

655 Founders Park Drive West

Hoover

MLS#860701

5 Beds, 4.5 baths

$639,900

Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#802009

4 Beds, 3 baths

$574,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1670 Lake Cyrus Club Drive

Hoover

MLS#851059

4 Beds, 3.5 baths

$419,000

Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-765-9443

2472 Montauk Road

Hoover

MLS#858591

4 Beds, 3 baths

$395,000

Aleria Lorino, RealtySouth, 205-999-2538

2550 Jamestown Road

Hoover

MLS#854679

3 Beds, 2 baths

$259,900

Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686

