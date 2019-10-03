Open house: 10-06-19

5467 Villa Trace, Trace Crossings
MLS # 862923,
$375,000
4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms
Jill Goldblatt hosting, 205-369-4920
Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651
2268 Black Creek Crossing, Lake Wilborn
MLS # 858762
$439,000
4 Bedrooms, 3.0 Bathrooms
Open 2 - 4pm, 10-06-2019
Dave Taylor hosting, 205-704-0116
Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651
250 Cambo Drive
Hoover/Bluff Park
MLS#:862868
3 bedrooms/ 2 baths
$265,000
Mandy Black, 205-531-9750
5020 Shandwick Circle
Hoover
MLS#816333
5 Beds, 4 (3 half) baths
$1,250,000
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
4321 Milner Road West
Hoover
MLS#838202
4 Beds, 4.5 baths
$399,500
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
542 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#850052
4 Beds, 3.5 baths
$699,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
655 Founders Park Drive West
Hoover
MLS#860701
5 Beds, 4.5 baths
$639,900
Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#802009
4 Beds, 3 baths
$574,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
1670 Lake Cyrus Club Drive
Hoover
MLS#851059
4 Beds, 3.5 baths
$419,000
Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-765-9443
2472 Montauk Road
Hoover
MLS#858591
4 Beds, 3 baths
$395,000
Aleria Lorino, RealtySouth, 205-999-2538
2550 Jamestown Road
Hoover
MLS#854679
3 Beds, 2 baths
$259,900
Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686