Open house: 10-04-20

566 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#879267
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$799,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
5406 Trace Ridge Lane
Hoover
MLS#888840
4 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$645,000
Connie Alexander, White House Real Estate, 205-213-5388
Steven Jacks, White House Real Estate, 205-213-5388
356 Woodward Court
Hoover
MLS#891053
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$609,000
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
Sunday, Oct. 4; 2-3 p.m.
2017 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS#888242
3 Beds / 3 Baths
$535,000
Annabelle Robinson, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588
Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588
Saturday, Oct. 3; 1-4 p.m.
5612 Afton Drive
Hoover
MLS# Posting on 10/2
5 Beds / 4 Baths
$535,000
Anne Heppenstall, LAH Real Estate, 205-907-4007
973 Lake Crest Parkway
Hoover
MLS#894110
5 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths
$489,900
Leighton Harbuck, RE/MAX Advantage South, 205-991-1500
3508 Sawyer Drive
Hoover
MLS#895962
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$430,000
Cliff Glansen, FlatFee.com, 954-965-3990
109 Southview Lane
Hoover
MLS#893837
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$398,000
Nancy Shabani, Canterbury Realty Group, LLC, 205-870-3195
Sunday, Oct. 4; 2-5 p.m.
2006 Cahaba Cove
Hoover
MLS#896455
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$374,500
Katie Wallace, RE/MAX Advantage, 205-979-9854
1393 Al Seier Road
Hoover
MLS#895156
4 Beds / 2 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths
$370,000
Freddy Guerra, eXp Realty Luxury South, 205-983-6340
Yani Isbell, eXp Realty Luxury South, 205-983-6340
Saturday, Oct. 3; 2-4 p.m.
3627 Guyton Ridge Drive
Hoover
MLS#896761
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$350,000
Jason Secor, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500
3505 Laurel View Road
Hoover
MLS#886038
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$349,900
Carol Roden-Lowe, ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-969-8910
2337 Dartmouth Circle
Hoover
MLS#894600
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$315,000
Nicole Hardekopf, ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-969-8910
5457 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867812
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$248,023
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116
Saturday, Oct. 3; 12-3 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4; 2-5 p.m.
5460 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867813
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$243,023
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116
Saturday, Oct. 3; 12-3 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4; 2-5 p.m.