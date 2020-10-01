Open house: 10-04-20

566 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#879267

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$799,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

5406 Trace Ridge Lane

Hoover

MLS#888840

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$645,000

Connie Alexander, White House Real Estate, 205-213-5388

Steven Jacks, White House Real Estate, 205-213-5388

356 Woodward Court

Hoover

MLS#891053

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$609,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

Sunday, Oct. 4; 2-3 p.m.

2017 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS#888242

3 Beds / 3 Baths

$535,000

Annabelle Robinson, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Saturday, Oct. 3; 1-4 p.m.

5612 Afton Drive

Hoover

MLS# Posting on 10/2

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$535,000

Anne Heppenstall, LAH Real Estate, 205-907-4007

973 Lake Crest Parkway

Hoover

MLS#894110

5 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$489,900

Leighton Harbuck, RE/MAX Advantage South, 205-991-1500

3508 Sawyer Drive

Hoover

MLS#895962

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$430,000

Cliff Glansen, FlatFee.com, 954-965-3990

109 Southview Lane

Hoover

MLS#893837

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$398,000

Nancy Shabani, Canterbury Realty Group, LLC, 205-870-3195

Sunday, Oct. 4; 2-5 p.m.

2006 Cahaba Cove

Hoover

MLS#896455

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$374,500

Katie Wallace, RE/MAX Advantage, 205-979-9854

1393 Al Seier Road

Hoover

MLS#895156

4 Beds / 2 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$370,000

Freddy Guerra, eXp Realty Luxury South, 205-983-6340

Yani Isbell, eXp Realty Luxury South, 205-983-6340

Saturday, Oct. 3; 2-4 p.m.

3627 Guyton Ridge Drive

Hoover

MLS#896761

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$350,000

Jason Secor, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500

3505 Laurel View Road

Hoover

MLS#886038

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$349,900

Carol Roden-Lowe, ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-969-8910

2337 Dartmouth Circle

Hoover

MLS#894600

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$315,000

Nicole Hardekopf, ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-969-8910

5457 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867812

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$248,023

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

Saturday, Oct. 3; 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4; 2-5 p.m.

5460 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867813

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$243,023

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

Saturday, Oct. 3; 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4; 2-5 p.m.

Hoover Sun

