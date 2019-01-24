Open house: 1-27-19

3631 Chalybe Cove, Ross Bridge

Hoover

MLS # 837691

$373,000

4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms

Hosted by Dave Taylor, 205-704-0116

Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651

2289 Bellevue Ct. Ross Bridge

Hoover

MLS # 837686

$ 598,000, Golf Course View

4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms

Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651

4121 Greenside Court

Hoover/Ross Bridge

MLS#: 827634

$435,000

4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths

Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025

3905 Greenside Terrace

Hoover/Ross Bridge

MLS#: 837617

$455,000

4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths

Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025

4451 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 809873

5 beds, 5.5 baths

$845,000

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4347 Village Green Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-371

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

662 Restoration Dr

Hoover

MLS# 832660

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$509,000

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

1446 Haddon Pl

Hoover

MLS# 835652

5 beds, 4 baths

$498,900

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

4105 Greenside Ct

Hoover

MLS# 829739

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$439,000

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

2074 Greenside Way

Hoover

MLS# 835757

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$425,000

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

Chris Wood, RealtySouth, 205-965-8594

1143 Riverchase Pkwy

Hoover

MLS# 834610

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$425,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

1910 River Way Dr

Hoover

MLS# 837964

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$389,000

Patricia Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

1444 Shades Crest Rd

Hoover

MLS# 837333

4 beds, 3 baths

$369,900

Lauren Murphree, RealtySouth, 205-826-8962

2114 Baneberry Dr

Hoover

MLS# 825555

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$369,900

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

2221 Chalybe Dr

Hoover

MLS# 830420

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$350,000

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

1945 Lakemont Dr

Hoover

MLS# 833053

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$334,900

Lannette Thomas, RealtySouth, 205-470-9344

3155 Sawyer Dr

Hoover

MLS# 830054

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$329,900

Barbara Edwards, RealtySouth, 205-862-1370

2046 Chalybe Way

Hoover

MLS# 833075

4 beds, 3 baths

$295,000

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

2075 Fire Pink Ct

Hoover

MLS# 837032

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$289,000

Patricia Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

