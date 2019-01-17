Open house: 1-20-19

1756 Napier Dr.
Hoover
MLS #837700
$279,000
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom
Listed by Christina Lowry James
Hosted by Anne Banks
1539 Highland Gate Point
Hoover
MLS # 835243
Listed at $845,000
5 Bedrooms and 5 Baths, 2 Half Baths
Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651
4925 Crystal Cir., Lake Crest
Hoover
MLS# 836211
Listed at $ 409,500
4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths
Hosted by Dave Taylor, 205-704-0116
Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651
4451 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 809873
5 beds, 5.5 baths
$845,000
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4475 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 814781
5 beds, 4 baths
$789,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4347 Village Green Cir
Hoover
MLS# 832879
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$681,865
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-371
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 802009
4 beds, 3 baths
$649,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
662 Restoration Dr
Hoover
MLS# 832660
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$509,000
Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455
Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470
308 Stone Brook Cir
Hoover
MLS# 823164
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$455,000
Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545
1611 Lake Cyrus Club Dr
Hoover
MLS# 834327
4 beds, 4.5 baths
$400,000
Ann Kirkwood, RealtySouth, 205-960-6738
2821 Lakewood Trc
Hoover
MLS# 835984
4 beds, 2.5 baths
$369,900
Betty Coe, RealtySouth, 205-966-2113
2114 Baneberry Dr
Hoover
MLS# 825555
5 beds, 3.5 baths
$369,900
Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446
5997 Lake Cyrus Dr
Hoover
MLS# 837578
3 beds, 2.5 baths
$264,900
Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875
2621 Arbor Way
Hoover
$389,900
MLS#:834499
4 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths
Jessica Daviston, 205.475.2008