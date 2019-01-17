Open house: 1-20-19

1756 Napier Dr.

Hoover 

MLS #837700

$279,000

3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom

Listed by Christina Lowry James

Hosted by Anne Banks

1539 Highland Gate Point

Hoover

MLS # 835243

Listed at $845,000

5 Bedrooms and 5 Baths, 2 Half Baths

Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651

4925 Crystal Cir., Lake Crest

Hoover

MLS# 836211

Listed at $ 409,500

4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths

Hosted by Dave Taylor, 205-704-0116

Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651

4451 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 809873

5 beds, 5.5 baths

$845,000

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4347 Village Green Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-371

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

662 Restoration Dr

Hoover

MLS# 832660

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$509,000

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

308 Stone Brook Cir

Hoover

MLS# 823164

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$455,000

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

1611 Lake Cyrus Club Dr

Hoover

MLS# 834327

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$400,000

Ann Kirkwood, RealtySouth, 205-960-6738

2821 Lakewood Trc

Hoover

MLS# 835984

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$369,900

Betty Coe, RealtySouth, 205-966-2113

2114 Baneberry Dr

Hoover

MLS# 825555

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$369,900

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

5997 Lake Cyrus Dr

Hoover

MLS# 837578

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$264,900

Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

2621 Arbor Way

Hoover

$389,900

MLS#:834499

4 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths

Jessica Daviston, 205.475.2008

by

