Open house: 1-13-19

by

1025 Briar Cliff Trace

Hoover

$429,000

MLS#:831600

4 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths

Susan Wall 205-901-6725

4451 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 809873

5 beds, 5.5 baths

$845,000

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4347 Village Green Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-371

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1446 Haddon Pl

Hoover

MLS# 835652

5 beds, 4 baths

$498,900

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

2114 Baneberry Dr

Hoover

MLS# 82555

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$369,900

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

2221 Chalybe Dr

Hoover

MLS# 830420

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$350,000

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

1945 Lakemont Dr

Hoover

MLS# 833053

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$334,900

Lannette Thomas, RealtySouth, 205-470-9344

3155 Sawyer Dr

Hoover

MLS# 830054

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$329,900

Barbara Edwards, RealtySouth, 205-862-1370

2182 Chalybe Dr

Hoover

MLS# 829408

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$319,900

Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth, 205-601-9054

600 Elm Trace Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832363

3 beds, 3 baths

$309,900

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

2046 Chalybe Way

Hoover

MLS# 833075

4 beds, 3 baths

$300,000

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

