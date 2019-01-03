Open house: 1-06-19

4451 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 809873

5 beds, 5.5 baths

$845,000

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4475 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 814781

5 beds, 4 baths

$789,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4347 Village Green Cir

Hoover

MLS# 832879

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$681,865

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$649,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

3679 Haven View Cir

Hoover

MLS# 834944

2 beds, 1.5 baths

Gary DeLamar & Nancy DeLamar, RealtySouth, 205-835-2916

