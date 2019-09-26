Open house: 09-29-19

by

738 Chestnut Park Lane

Hoover

MLS# 845235

6 beds, 5.5 baths

$1,149,000

Anna Fowler, RealtySouth, 205-567-5878

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS# 850052

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$699,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$599,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

6221 Black Creek Loop North

Hoover

MLS# 855293

5 beds, 3 baths

$314,900

Jason Dailey, RealtySouth, 205-600-8682

4718 Chamblis Way

Birmingham

MLS# 859406

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$209,900

Jason Dailey, RealtySouth, 205-600-8682

671 Cahaba River Estates

Hoover

MLS#:863111

5 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths

$544,900

Karen Kane 205-569-3919

Tags

by

Hoover Sun

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours