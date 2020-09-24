Open house: 09-27-20

by

2088 Blackridge Road

Hoover

MLS#892350

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$950,000

Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Annabelle Robinson, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Saturday, Sept. 26; 1-4 p.m.

566 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#879267

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$819,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliot, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$784,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliot, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

662 Founders Park Drive West

Hoover

MLS#874833

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$770,000

Michael Thomason, LAH Real Estate, 205-873-3094

356 Woodward Court

Hoover

MLS#891053

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$749,500

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

547 Founders Park Circle

Hoover

MLS#892940

5 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$749,500

Anna Fowler, RealtySouth, 205-567-5878

1213 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS#894290

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$700,000

Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Annabelle Robinson, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Saturday, Sept. 26; 1-4 p.m.

8216 Castlehill Road

Hoover

MLS#894900

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$699,900

Carolyn Ramey, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-447-2537

2370 Bellevue Terrace

Hoover

MLS # 895064

4 Beds / 4 Baths

$650,000

Patti Schreiner, ReMax Southern Homes, 205-222-5651

3012 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS#871440

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$625,000

Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Annabelle Robinson, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Saturday, Sept. 26; 1-4 p.m.

693 Founders Park Drive

Hoover

MLS#890732

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$624,900

Sherri Williams, ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-979-3055

3020 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS#871444

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$601,323

Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Saturday, Sept. 26; 1-4 p.m.

3040 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS#891651

4 Beds / 4 Baths

$600,000

Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Annabelle Robinson, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Saturday, Sept. 26; 1-4 p.m.

2429 Savoy Street

Hoover

MLS#882443

5 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$550,000

Elizabeth Dellaccio, RealtySouth, 205-222-8516

2017 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS#888242

3 Beds / 3 Baths

$535,000

Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Annabelle Robinson, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588

Saturday, Sept. 26; 1-4 p.m.

5696 Brayden Circle

Hoover

MLS#895607

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$419,900

Amanda Briscoe, UNU Group, 205-281-6654

513 Crestway Circle

Hoover

MLS#895033

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$294,987

Jeff Musser, Keller Williams Realty - Hoover, 205-822-2272

Chelsea Musser, Keller Williams Realty - Hoover, 205-822-2272

5449 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#893933

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$295,559

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116

Tags

by

Hoover Sun

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

Submit Yours