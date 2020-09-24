Open house: 09-27-20

2088 Blackridge Road
Hoover
MLS#892350
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$950,000
Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588
Annabelle Robinson, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588
Saturday, Sept. 26; 1-4 p.m.
566 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#879267
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$819,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliot, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4454 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#845986
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$784,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliot, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
662 Founders Park Drive West
Hoover
MLS#874833
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$770,000
Michael Thomason, LAH Real Estate, 205-873-3094
356 Woodward Court
Hoover
MLS#891053
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$749,500
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
547 Founders Park Circle
Hoover
MLS#892940
5 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$749,500
Anna Fowler, RealtySouth, 205-567-5878
1213 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS#894290
4 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$700,000
Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588
Annabelle Robinson, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588
Saturday, Sept. 26; 1-4 p.m.
8216 Castlehill Road
Hoover
MLS#894900
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$699,900
Carolyn Ramey, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-447-2537
2370 Bellevue Terrace
Hoover
MLS # 895064
4 Beds / 4 Baths
$650,000
Patti Schreiner, ReMax Southern Homes, 205-222-5651
3012 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS#871440
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$625,000
Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588
Annabelle Robinson, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588
Saturday, Sept. 26; 1-4 p.m.
693 Founders Park Drive
Hoover
MLS#890732
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$624,900
Sherri Williams, ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-979-3055
3020 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS#871444
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$601,323
Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588
Saturday, Sept. 26; 1-4 p.m.
3040 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS#891651
4 Beds / 4 Baths
$600,000
Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588
Annabelle Robinson, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588
Saturday, Sept. 26; 1-4 p.m.
2429 Savoy Street
Hoover
MLS#882443
5 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$550,000
Elizabeth Dellaccio, RealtySouth, 205-222-8516
2017 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS#888242
3 Beds / 3 Baths
$535,000
Tracy Murphy, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588
Annabelle Robinson, SB Dev Corp, 205-989-5588
Saturday, Sept. 26; 1-4 p.m.
5696 Brayden Circle
Hoover
MLS#895607
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$419,900
Amanda Briscoe, UNU Group, 205-281-6654
513 Crestway Circle
Hoover
MLS#895033
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$294,987
Jeff Musser, Keller Williams Realty - Hoover, 205-822-2272
Chelsea Musser, Keller Williams Realty - Hoover, 205-822-2272
5449 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#893933
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$295,559
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116