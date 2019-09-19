Open house: 09-22-19

5131 Park Side Circle
Hoover
MLS#852033
4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms
$349,900
Christina Lowry James 205-965-6583
Hosted by Anne Banks 205-873-1235
2368 Arbor Glenn
Hoover - Arbor Hill
MLS# 858358
4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms
$399,900
Joey Brown, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-305-6982
2784 Montauk Road
Hoover/Ross Bridge
MLS#: 860404
$445,000
4 bedrooms, 4 baths
Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025
2634 Fargo Drive
Hoover
MLS # 862295
4 BR / 3.5 BA
$379,900
Listed by Manda Luccasen
Hosted by Greg Maxwell
2515 Montauk Road
Ross Bridge
MLS # 853113
5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms
$525,000
Hosted by Dave Taylor, 205-704-0116
Patti Schreiner listing
542 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS# 850052
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$699,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
655 Founders Park Drive West
Hoover
MLS# 860701
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$639,900
Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472
4446 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS# 802009
4 beds, 3 baths
$599,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
2171 Baneberry Drive
Hoover
MLS# 855456
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$429,900
Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446