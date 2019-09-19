Open house: 09-22-19

by

5131 Park Side Circle

Hoover

MLS#852033

4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms

$349,900

Christina Lowry James 205-965-6583

Hosted by Anne Banks 205-873-1235

2368 Arbor Glenn

Hoover - Arbor Hill

MLS# 858358

4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms

$399,900

Joey Brown, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-305-6982

2784 Montauk Road

Hoover/Ross Bridge

MLS#: 860404

$445,000

4 bedrooms, 4 baths

Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025

2634 Fargo Drive

Hoover

MLS # 862295

4 BR / 3.5 BA

$379,900

Listed by Manda Luccasen

Hosted by Greg Maxwell

2515 Montauk Road

Ross Bridge

MLS # 853113

5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms

$525,000

Hosted by Dave Taylor, 205-704-0116

Patti Schreiner listing

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS# 850052

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$699,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

655 Founders Park Drive West

Hoover

MLS# 860701

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$639,900

Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472

4446 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS# 802009

4 beds, 3 baths

$599,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

2171 Baneberry Drive

Hoover

MLS# 855456

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$429,900

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

