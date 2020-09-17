Open house: 09-20-20

566 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#879267

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$819,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliot, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$784,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliot, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

2364 Blackridge Drive

Hoover

MLS # 875998

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$698,000

Patti Schreiner, ReMax Southern Homes, 205-222-5651

4022 Newtown Lane

Hoover

MLS#893841

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$479,900

Jason Dailey, RealtySouth, 205-600-8682

584 Oakline Drive

Hoover

MLS# 894518

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$475,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

2716 Montauk Road

Hoover

MLS# 893569

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$474,900

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

1677 Lake Cyrus Club Drive

Hoover

MLS#890418

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$449,900

Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 205-814-2170

109 Southview Lane

Hoover

MLS# 893837

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$405,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

Sunday, Sept. 20; 2-5 p.m.

3249 Sawyer Drive

Hoover

MLS# 895038

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$399,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

826 Crest Cove 

Hoover

MLS# 893202

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$339,900

Jessica Daviston, LAH Real Estate, 205-475-2008

3868 Ripple Leaf Circle

Hoover

MLS# 895008

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$335,000

RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500

Sunday, Sept. 20; 7-9 p.m.

5449 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#893933

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$295,559

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116

5573 Park Side Road

Hoover

MLS# 893168

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$229,900

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

1534 Alford Avenue

Hoover

MLS# 895668

3 Beds / 1 Bath

$214,900

Christi Kallam, ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-969-8910

