Open house: 09-13-20

by

2004 Blackridge Road

Hoover

MLS# 894704

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$969,900

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

2088 Blackridge Road

Hoover

MLS# 892350

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$950,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.

2550 Blackridge Cove

Hoover

MLS# 893176

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$920,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.

566 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#879267

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$819,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliot, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$784,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliot, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

2491 Glasscott Court

Hoover

MLS# 895092

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$740,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

1213 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS# 894290

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$650,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.

3021 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS# 871438

3 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$645,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.

693 Founders Park Drive West

Hoover

MLS# 890732

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$639,900

RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402

Sunday, Sept. 13; 7-9 p.m.

3012 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS# 871440

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$625,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.

3020 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS# 871444

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$605,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.

3040 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS# 891651

4 Beds / 4 Baths

$600,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.

4663 Mcgill Court

Hoover

MLS# 888161

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$575,000

Lacy Orazine, ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-969-8910

5137 Crossings Parkway

Hoover

MLS#892688

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$535,000

Patricia Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

2017 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS# 888242

3 Beds / 3 Baths

$535,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.

5413 Trace Ridge Lane

Hoover

MLS#893253

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$529,000

Helen Drennen, RealtySouth, 205-222-5688

973 Lake Crest Parkway

Hoover

MLS# 894110

5 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$499,900

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

4022 Newtown Lane

Hoover

MLS#893841

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$479,900

Jason Dailey, RealtySouth, 205-600-8682

445 Cedar Trace

Hoover

MLS#893571

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$450,000

Elizabeth Dellaccio, RealtySouth, 205-222-8516

1464 Eden Ridge Drive

Hoover

MLS#895101

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$439,000

Heather Goss, RealtySouth, 205-563-0456

Janice Dance, RealtySouth, 205-937-1401

1916 River Park Drive

Hoover

MLS# 891996

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$399,900

Denise Nolen, ARC Realty - Vestavia,  205-969-8910

5509 Lake Cyrus Lane

Hoover

MLS#894332

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$359,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

2311 Village Center Street

Hoover

MLS#894967

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$349,900

Heather Goss, RealtySouth, 205-563-0456

3669 Guyton Road

Hoover

MLS# 895065

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$319,900

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

Saturday, Sept. 12; 1-3 p.m.

1024 Inverness Cove Way

Hoover

MLS# 894153

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$285,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 2:30-4:30 p.m.

2453 Jamestown Drive

Hoover

MLS# 891918

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$270,000

Rowdy Giles, ARC Realty - Vestavia,  205-969-8910

Janet Hamm, ARC Realty - Vestavia,  205-969-8910

Tags

by

Hoover Sun

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

Submit Yours