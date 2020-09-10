Open house: 09-13-20

2004 Blackridge Road
Hoover
MLS# 894704
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$969,900
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
2088 Blackridge Road
Hoover
MLS# 892350
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$950,000
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.
2550 Blackridge Cove
Hoover
MLS# 893176
4 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$920,000
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.
566 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#879267
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$819,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliot, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4454 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#845986
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$784,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliot, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
2491 Glasscott Court
Hoover
MLS# 895092
5 Beds / 4 Baths
$740,000
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
1213 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS# 894290
4 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$650,000
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.
3021 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS# 871438
3 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$645,000
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.
693 Founders Park Drive West
Hoover
MLS# 890732
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$639,900
RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402
Sunday, Sept. 13; 7-9 p.m.
3012 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS# 871440
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$625,000
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.
3020 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS# 871444
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$605,000
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.
3040 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS# 891651
4 Beds / 4 Baths
$600,000
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.
4663 Mcgill Court
Hoover
MLS# 888161
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$575,000
Lacy Orazine, ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-969-8910
5137 Crossings Parkway
Hoover
MLS#892688
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$535,000
Patricia Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157
2017 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS# 888242
3 Beds / 3 Baths
$535,000
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 1-4 p.m.
5413 Trace Ridge Lane
Hoover
MLS#893253
4 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$529,000
Helen Drennen, RealtySouth, 205-222-5688
973 Lake Crest Parkway
Hoover
MLS# 894110
5 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths
$499,900
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
4022 Newtown Lane
Hoover
MLS#893841
5 Beds / 4 Baths
$479,900
Jason Dailey, RealtySouth, 205-600-8682
445 Cedar Trace
Hoover
MLS#893571
4 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$450,000
Elizabeth Dellaccio, RealtySouth, 205-222-8516
1464 Eden Ridge Drive
Hoover
MLS#895101
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$439,000
Heather Goss, RealtySouth, 205-563-0456
Janice Dance, RealtySouth, 205-937-1401
1916 River Park Drive
Hoover
MLS# 891996
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$399,900
Denise Nolen, ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-969-8910
5509 Lake Cyrus Lane
Hoover
MLS#894332
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$359,000
Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
2311 Village Center Street
Hoover
MLS#894967
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$349,900
Heather Goss, RealtySouth, 205-563-0456
3669 Guyton Road
Hoover
MLS# 895065
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$319,900
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
Saturday, Sept. 12; 1-3 p.m.
1024 Inverness Cove Way
Hoover
MLS# 894153
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$285,000
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13; 2:30-4:30 p.m.
2453 Jamestown Drive
Hoover
MLS# 891918
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$270,000
Rowdy Giles, ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-969-8910
Janet Hamm, ARC Realty - Vestavia, 205-969-8910