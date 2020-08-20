Open house: 08-23-20

566 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#879267
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$819,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4454 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#845986
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$784,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
2234 Samuel Pass
Hoover
MLS# 892536
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$485,900
RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402
Sunday, Aug. 23; 7-9 p.m.
3246 Heathrow Downs
Hoover
MLS# 889435
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$455,000
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
2051 Chalybe Way
Hoover
MLS# 889774
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$379,000
RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500
Sunday, Aug. 23; 7-9 p.m.
3961 James Hill Place
Hoover
MLS# 884651
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$349,000
RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402
Sunday, Aug. 23; 7-9 p.m.
3329 Winchester Road
Hoover
MLS# 892533
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$330,000
Carrie Richardson, ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
2013 Crossvine Road
Hoover
MLS# 888929
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$279,000
RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500
Sunday, Aug. 23; 7-9 p.m.
5457 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867812
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$244,523
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116
5460 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867813
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$239,523
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116