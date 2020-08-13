Open house: 08-16-20

4870 Southlake Parkway
Hoover
MLS# 878842
5 Beds / 5.5 Baths
$824,900
RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500
566 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#879267
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$819,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4430 Heritage Park Drive
Hoover
MLS#890946
5 Beds / 4 Baths
$799,900
Melissa Wise, RealtySouth, 205-520-3878
4454 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#845986
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$784,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
2429 Savoy Street
Hoover
MLS#882443
5 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$650,000
Elizabeth Dellaccio, RealtySouth, 205-222-8516
501 Bayhill Ridge Circle
Hoover
MLS# 888746
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$530,000
RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500
1155 Country Club Circle
Hoover
MLS#878311
4 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths
$529,900
Pat Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157
4453 Tuckahoe Lane
Ross Bridge
MLS# 892172
5 Beds / 4 Baths
$489,000
Mary Browning, 205.281.5992
1201 Willow Leaf Circle
Hoover
MLS#890365
4 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$389,900
Mari Wohlfarth, RealtySouth, 205-223-8561
5457 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867812
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$244,523
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116
5460 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867813
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$239,523
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116