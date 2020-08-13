Open house: 08-16-20

by

4870 Southlake Parkway

Hoover

MLS# 878842

5 Beds / 5.5 Baths

$824,900

RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500

566 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#879267

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$819,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4430 Heritage Park Drive

Hoover

MLS#890946

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$799,900

Melissa Wise, RealtySouth, 205-520-3878

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$784,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

2429 Savoy Street

Hoover

MLS#882443

5 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$650,000

Elizabeth Dellaccio, RealtySouth, 205-222-8516

501 Bayhill Ridge Circle

Hoover

MLS# 888746

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$530,000

RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500

1155 Country Club Circle

Hoover

MLS#878311

4 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$529,900

Pat Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

4453 Tuckahoe Lane

Ross Bridge

MLS# 892172

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$489,000

Mary Browning, 205.281.5992

1201 Willow Leaf Circle

Hoover

MLS#890365

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$389,900

Mari Wohlfarth, RealtySouth, 205-223-8561

5457 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867812

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$244,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

5460 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867813

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$239,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

Tags

by

Hoover Sun

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours