Open house: 08-09-20

by

566 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#879267

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$819,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$784,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1123 Lake Forest Circle

Hoover

MLS# 880982

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$674,900

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

Sunday, Aug 9; 1-4 p.m.

5135 Lake Crest Circle

Hoover

MLS#878433

5 Beds / 5.5 Baths

$607,900

Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-765-9443

658 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS# 888129

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$570,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

1155 Country Club Circle

Hoover

MLS#878311

4 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$529,900

Pat Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

1599 Haddon Drive

Hoover

MLS#883425

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$519,900

Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth, 205-601-9054

1521 Fairway View Drive

Hoover

MLS#884056

4 Beds / 4 Baths

$430,000

Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

165 Brook Trace Drive

Hoover

MLS# 889879

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$350,000

RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402

3144 Old Columbiana Road

Hoover

MLS#889984

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$349,900

Janie Robbins, RealtySouth, 205-517-1751

2421 Abbeyglen Circle

Hoover

MLS#888007

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$345,000

Joseph Heckel, RealtySouth, 205-914-1201

Rachel Kim, RealtySouth, 205-837-1415

3509 Al Seier Drive

Hoover

MLS# 890970

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$284,900

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

5457 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867812

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$244,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

5460 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867813

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$239,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

Tags

by

Hoover Sun

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours