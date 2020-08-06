Open house: 08-09-20

566 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#879267
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$819,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4454 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#845986
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$784,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
1123 Lake Forest Circle
Hoover
MLS# 880982
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$674,900
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
Sunday, Aug 9; 1-4 p.m.
5135 Lake Crest Circle
Hoover
MLS#878433
5 Beds / 5.5 Baths
$607,900
Frankie Gettings, RealtySouth, 205-765-9443
658 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS# 888129
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$570,000
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
1155 Country Club Circle
Hoover
MLS#878311
4 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths
$529,900
Pat Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157
1599 Haddon Drive
Hoover
MLS#883425
5 Beds / 4 Baths
$519,900
Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth, 205-601-9054
1521 Fairway View Drive
Hoover
MLS#884056
4 Beds / 4 Baths
$430,000
Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875
165 Brook Trace Drive
Hoover
MLS# 889879
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$350,000
RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402
3144 Old Columbiana Road
Hoover
MLS#889984
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$349,900
Janie Robbins, RealtySouth, 205-517-1751
2421 Abbeyglen Circle
Hoover
MLS#888007
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$345,000
Joseph Heckel, RealtySouth, 205-914-1201
Rachel Kim, RealtySouth, 205-837-1415
3509 Al Seier Drive
Hoover
MLS# 890970
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$284,900
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
5457 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867812
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$244,523
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116
5460 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867813
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$239,523
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116