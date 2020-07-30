Open house: 08-02-20

566 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#879267
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$819,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4454 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#845986
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$784,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
1123 Lake Forest Circle
Hoover
MLS# 880982
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$674,900
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
1264 Legacy Drive
Hoover
MLS#868837
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$599,000
Angie Perry, RealtySouth, 205-266-5976
626 Renaissance Drive
Hoover
MLS# 883019
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$580,000
RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402
1521 Fairway View Drive
Hoover
MLS#884056
4 Beds / 4 Baths
$430,000
Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875
165 Brook Trace Drive
Hoover
MLS# 889879
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$360,000
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
260 Crest Lake Drive
Hoover
MLS#888768
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$337,900
Mari Wohlfarth, RealtySouth, 205-223-8561
2409 Putman Place
Bluff Park
MLS# 886996
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$279,500
ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912
5457 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867812
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$244,523
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116
5460 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867813
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$239,523
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116