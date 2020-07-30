Open house: 08-02-20

by

566 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#879267

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$819,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$784,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1123 Lake Forest Circle

Hoover

MLS# 880982

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$674,900

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

1264 Legacy Drive

Hoover

MLS#868837

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$599,000

Angie Perry, RealtySouth, 205-266-5976

626 Renaissance Drive

Hoover

MLS# 883019

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$580,000

RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402

1521 Fairway View Drive

Hoover

MLS#884056

4 Beds / 4 Baths

$430,000

Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

165 Brook Trace Drive

Hoover

MLS# 889879

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$360,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

260 Crest Lake Drive

Hoover

MLS#888768

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$337,900

Mari Wohlfarth, RealtySouth, 205-223-8561

2409 Putman Place

Bluff Park

MLS# 886996

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$279,500

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

5457 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867812

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$244,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

5460 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867813

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$239,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

Tags

by

Hoover Sun

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours