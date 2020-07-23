Open house: 07-26-20

566 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#879267

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$819,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$784,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1123 Lake Forest Circle

Hoover

MLS# 880982

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$674,900

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

4663 Mcgill Court

Hoover

MLS# 888161

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$639,900

Lacy Orazine, ARC Realty, 205-969-8910

2044 Shandwick Terrace

Hoover

MLS# 878010

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$599,000

RE/MAX Marketplace, 205-661-0811

2816 Falliston Lane

Hoover

MLS# 888071

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$499,000

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

4962 Ridge Pass

Hoover

MLS# 889273

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$464,900

ARC Realty - Hoover, 205-969-8912

1120 Lakeridge Drive

Hoover

MLS#889296

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$425,000

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

Mike Wald, RealtySouth, 205-541-0940

5457 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867812

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$244,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

5460 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867813

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$239,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

2420 Wine Ridge Drive

Birmingham

MLS# 889629

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$235,000

RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402

