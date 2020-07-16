Open house: 07-19-20

3009 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS# 871437
4 Beds / 4 Baths
$660,000
ARC Realty Hoover, 205-969-8912
Sunday, July 19, 1-4 p.m.
3912 Butler Springs Way
Hoover/Ross Bridge
MLS#884526
6 Beds / 5 Baths
$654,900
Kate Giffin, RE/MAX Advantage, 205-873-1025
Sunday, July 19, 1-3 p.m.
3021 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS# 871438
3 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$635,504
ARC Realty Hoover, 205-969-8912
Sunday, July 19, 1-4 p.m.
3020 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 871444
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$595,000
ARC Realty Hoover, 205-969-8912
Sunday July 19, 1-4 p.m.
1213 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS# 888250
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$575,000
ARC Realty Hoover, 205-969-8912
Sunday, July 19, 1-4 p.m.
1234 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS# 888242
3 Beds / 3 Baths
$525,000
ARC Realty Hoover, 205-969-8912
Sunday, July 19, 1-4 p.m.
1500 Kestwick Drive
Hoover
MLS#874457
6 Beds / 6 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths
$499,900
Judge Henshaw, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-2869
1521 Fairway View Drive
Hoover
MLS#884056
4 Beds / 4 Baths
$435,000
Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875
2117 Chalybe Drive
Hoover
MLS# 883841
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$379,000
ARC Realty Hoover, 205-969-8912
Sunday, July 19, 1-3 p.m.
2174 Woodledge Drive
Hoover
MLS# 888433
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$359,900
RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500
5457 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867812
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$244,523
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116
5460 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867813
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$239,523
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116
1304 Wayne Drive
Hoover
MLS# 886939
3 Beds / 3 Baths
$199,000
Ashley Carlisle, LAH Homewood, 205-585-3110