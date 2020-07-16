Open house: 07-19-20

3009 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS# 871437

4 Beds / 4 Baths

$660,000

ARC Realty Hoover, 205-969-8912

Sunday, July 19, 1-4 p.m.

3912 Butler Springs Way

Hoover/Ross Bridge

MLS#884526

6 Beds / 5 Baths

$654,900

Kate Giffin, RE/MAX Advantage, 205-873-1025

Sunday, July 19, 1-3 p.m.

3021 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS# 871438

3 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$635,504

ARC Realty Hoover, 205-969-8912

Sunday, July 19, 1-4 p.m.

3020 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS#: 871444

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$595,000

ARC Realty Hoover, 205-969-8912

Sunday July 19, 1-4 p.m.

1213 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS# 888250

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$575,000

ARC Realty Hoover, 205-969-8912

Sunday, July 19, 1-4 p.m.

1234 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS# 888242

3 Beds / 3 Baths

$525,000

ARC Realty Hoover, 205-969-8912

Sunday, July 19, 1-4 p.m.

1500 Kestwick Drive

Hoover

MLS#874457

6 Beds / 6 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$499,900

Judge Henshaw, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-2869

1521 Fairway View Drive

Hoover

MLS#884056

4 Beds / 4 Baths

$435,000

Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

2117 Chalybe Drive

Hoover

MLS# 883841

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$379,000

ARC Realty Hoover, 205-969-8912

Sunday, July 19, 1-3 p.m.

2174 Woodledge Drive

Hoover

MLS# 888433

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$359,900

RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500

5457 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867812

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$244,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

5460 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867813

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$239,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

1304 Wayne Drive

Hoover

MLS# 886939

3 Beds / 3 Baths

$199,000

Ashley Carlisle, LAH Homewood, 205-585-3110

by

