Open house: 07-12-20

4262 Renaissance Park Circle

Hoover

MLS# 886363

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$839,900

RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402

2364 Blackridge Drive

Hoover, Blackridge Community

MLS #876998

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$725,000

Patti Schreiner, ReMax Southern Homes, 205-222-5651

1123 Lake Forest Circle

Hoover

MLS# 880982

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$674,900

RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500

2029 Dodd Road

Hoover

MLS# 888264

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$550,000

RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402

Sunday, July 12, 1-5 pm

1155 Country Club Circle

Hoover

MLS#878311

4 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$529,900

RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Road, 205-978-9000

2025 Dodd Road

Hoover

MLS# 883670

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$480,000

RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402

Sunday, July 12, 1-5 pm

2017 Dodd Road

Hoover

MLS# 878301

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$475,000

RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500

Sunday, July 12, 1-5 pm

1764 Coates Pass

Hoover

MLS# 885559

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$465,000

RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500

Sunday, July 12, 1-5 pm

1756 Coates Pass

Hoover

MLS# 885561

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$430,000

RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402

Sunday, July 12, 1-5 pm

2021 Dodd Road

Hoover

MLS# 885514

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$400,000

RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500

Sunday, July 12, 1-5 pm

2126 Chalybe Drive

Hoover

MLS# 887201

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$359,900

RE/MAX Northern Properties, 205-631-9892

5173 Caldwell Mill Road

Hoover

MLS# 884355

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$279,900

RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500

Sunday, July 12, 1-3 pm

2352 Chapel Road

Hoover

MLS#884213

2 Beds / 3 Baths

$274,900

Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686

LeighAnne Head, RealtySouth, 205-527-6222

1152 Castlemaine Drive

Birmingham

MLS#887808

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$269,900

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

5472 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867811

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$246,625

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

5457 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867812

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$244,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

5460 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867813

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$239,523

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

