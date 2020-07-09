Open house: 07-12-20

4262 Renaissance Park Circle
Hoover
MLS# 886363
5 Beds / 4 Baths
$839,900
RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402
2364 Blackridge Drive
Hoover, Blackridge Community
MLS #876998
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$725,000
Patti Schreiner, ReMax Southern Homes, 205-222-5651
1123 Lake Forest Circle
Hoover
MLS# 880982
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$674,900
RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500
2029 Dodd Road
Hoover
MLS# 888264
5 Beds / 4 Baths
$550,000
RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402
Sunday, July 12, 1-5 pm
1155 Country Club Circle
Hoover
MLS#878311
4 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths
$529,900
RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Road, 205-978-9000
2025 Dodd Road
Hoover
MLS# 883670
5 Beds / 4 Baths
$480,000
RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402
Sunday, July 12, 1-5 pm
2017 Dodd Road
Hoover
MLS# 878301
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$475,000
RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500
Sunday, July 12, 1-5 pm
1764 Coates Pass
Hoover
MLS# 885559
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$465,000
RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500
Sunday, July 12, 1-5 pm
1756 Coates Pass
Hoover
MLS# 885561
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$430,000
RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402
Sunday, July 12, 1-5 pm
2021 Dodd Road
Hoover
MLS# 885514
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$400,000
RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500
Sunday, July 12, 1-5 pm
2126 Chalybe Drive
Hoover
MLS# 887201
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$359,900
RE/MAX Northern Properties, 205-631-9892
5173 Caldwell Mill Road
Hoover
MLS# 884355
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$279,900
RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500
Sunday, July 12, 1-3 pm
2352 Chapel Road
Hoover
MLS#884213
2 Beds / 3 Baths
$274,900
Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686
LeighAnne Head, RealtySouth, 205-527-6222
1152 Castlemaine Drive
Birmingham
MLS#887808
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$269,900
Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316
5472 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867811
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$246,625
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116
5457 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867812
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$244,523
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116
5460 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867813
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$239,523
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116