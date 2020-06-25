Open house: 06-28-20

by

566 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#879267

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$819,000

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$784,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1215 Lake Forest Circle

Hoover

MLS# 876902

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$559,000

Joey Brown, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-305-6982 

1599 Haddon Drive

Hoover

MLS#883425

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$529,900

Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth, 205-601-9054

3401 Fieldstone Lane

Inverness

MLS#880260

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$424,000

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

1229 Hunters Gate Drive

Hoover

MLS# 883985

6 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$399,900 - HUGE PRICE REDUCTION!!

Michael Thomason, LAH Real Estate, 205.873.3094

5472 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867811

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$244,275

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

5457 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867812

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$242,273

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

5460 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867813

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$237,273

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 256-348-1116

Tags

by

Hoover Sun

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours