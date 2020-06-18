Open house: 06-21-20

566 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#879267

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$819,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$784,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

2321 Southhampton Drive

Hoover

MLS#883338

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$459,000

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

1229 Hunters Gate Drive

Hoover

MLS# 883985

6 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$426,900

Michael Thomason, 205.873.3094

5472 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867811

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$244,275

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116

5460 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867813

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$237,273

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116

