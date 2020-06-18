Open house: 06-21-20

566 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#879267
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$819,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4454 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#845986
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$784,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
2321 Southhampton Drive
Hoover
MLS#883338
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$459,000
Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316
1229 Hunters Gate Drive
Hoover
MLS# 883985
6 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$426,900
Michael Thomason, 205.873.3094
5472 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867811
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$244,275
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116
5460 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867813
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$237,273
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116