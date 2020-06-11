Open house: 06-14-20

566 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#879267

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$819,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$784,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1599 Haddon Drive

Hoover

MLS#883425

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$535,000

Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth, 205-601-9054

1784 Southpointe Drive

Hoover

MLS#884221

5 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$445,000

Chris Wood, RealtySouth, 205-965-8594

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

1521 Fairway View Drive

Hoover

MLS#884056

4 Beds / 4 Baths

$444,000

Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

2308 Spring Iris Drive

Hoover

MLS#884518

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$429,900

Pat Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

2634 Fargo Drive

MLS#862295

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths 

$365,900

Manda Luccasen, REMAX Southern Homes, 205-283-0380

2087 Chalybe Way

Hoover

MLS#875356

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$359,900

Chris Wood, RealtySouth, 205-965-8594

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

5472 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867811

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$244,275

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116

5460 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867813

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$237,273

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116

5468 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867808

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$217,481

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116

Hoover Sun

