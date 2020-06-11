Open house: 06-14-20

566 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#879267
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$819,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
4454 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#845986
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$784,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
1599 Haddon Drive
Hoover
MLS#883425
5 Beds / 4 Baths
$535,000
Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth, 205-601-9054
1784 Southpointe Drive
Hoover
MLS#884221
5 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$445,000
Chris Wood, RealtySouth, 205-965-8594
Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545
1521 Fairway View Drive
Hoover
MLS#884056
4 Beds / 4 Baths
$444,000
Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875
2308 Spring Iris Drive
Hoover
MLS#884518
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$429,900
Pat Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157
2634 Fargo Drive
MLS#862295
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$365,900
Manda Luccasen, REMAX Southern Homes, 205-283-0380
2087 Chalybe Way
Hoover
MLS#875356
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$359,900
Chris Wood, RealtySouth, 205-965-8594
Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545
5472 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867811
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$244,275
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116
5460 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867813
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$237,273
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116
5468 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867808
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$217,481
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116