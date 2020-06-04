Open house: 06-07-20

by

566 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#879267

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$819,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$784,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

4464 Tuckahoe Lane

Hoover

MLS#884763

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$515,000

Jason Dailey, RealtySouth, 205-600-8682

1229 Hunters Gate Drive

Hoover

MLS# 883985

6 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$429,900

Michael Thomason, 205.873.3094

2274 White Way

Hoover

MLS#883423

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$429,900

Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

1920 Strawberry Lane

Hoover

MLS#884583

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$285,000

Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth, 205-601-9054

Tags

by

Hoover Sun

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours