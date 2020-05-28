Open house: 05-31-20

2429 Savoy Street

Hoover

MLS#882443

5 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$650,000

Elizabeth Dellaccio, RealtySouth, 205-222-8516

1155 Country Club Circle

Hoover

MLS#878311

4 Beds / 3 Full & 2 Half Baths

$539,900

Pat Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

1599 Haddon Drive

Hoover

MLS#883425

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$535,000

Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth, 205-601-9054

1521 Fairway View Drive

Hoover

MLS#884056

4 Beds / 4 Baths

$449,000

Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

2274 White Way

Hoover

MLS#883423

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$439,900

Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

*Sunday, 12-2 p.m.

239 Cambo Drive

Hoover

MLS#882806

3 Beds / 2 Bath

$269,900

Janna Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188

5444 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#876773

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$254,528

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116

5453 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867816

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$252,621

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116

5472 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867811

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$244,275

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116

5460 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867813

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$237,237

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116

5468 Park Side Road

Birmingham

MLS#867808

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$217,481

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116

