Open house: 05-31-20

2429 Savoy Street
Hoover
MLS#882443
5 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$650,000
Elizabeth Dellaccio, RealtySouth, 205-222-8516
1155 Country Club Circle
Hoover
MLS#878311
4 Beds / 3 Full & 2 Half Baths
$539,900
Pat Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157
1599 Haddon Drive
Hoover
MLS#883425
5 Beds / 4 Baths
$535,000
Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth, 205-601-9054
1521 Fairway View Drive
Hoover
MLS#884056
4 Beds / 4 Baths
$449,000
Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875
2274 White Way
Hoover
MLS#883423
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$439,900
Scott Butler, 205.706.5836
*Sunday, 12-2 p.m.
239 Cambo Drive
Hoover
MLS#882806
3 Beds / 2 Bath
$269,900
Janna Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188
5444 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#876773
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$254,528
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116
5453 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867816
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$252,621
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116
5472 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867811
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$244,275
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116
5460 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867813
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$237,237
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116
5468 Park Side Road
Birmingham
MLS#867808
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$217,481
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth, 205-348-1116