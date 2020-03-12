Open house: 03-15-20

by

4289 Glasscott Crossing

Hoover - Ross Bridge

MLS # 869835

4 Beds / 4 Baths / 3 Half Baths

$949,000

Patti Schreiner Listing  205-222-5651

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$769,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

2412 Glasscott Point

Hoover - Ross Bridge

MLS # 870792

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$769,000

Dave Taylor Hosting, 205-704-0116

Patti Schreiner Listing, 205-222-5651

1215 Lake Forest Circle

Hoover - Riverchase Country Club

MLS# 876902

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$579,900

Joey Brown, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-305-6982

3792 James Hill Circle

Hoover - Ross Bridge

MLS#:873972

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$334,900

Scott Butler, 205-706-5836

2136 Woods Trace

Hoover

MLS#873912

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$298,000

Cindy Mangos, RealtySouth, 205-718-9281

Nikole Mangos, RealtySouth, 205-790-7262

