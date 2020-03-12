Open house: 03-15-20

4289 Glasscott Crossing
Hoover - Ross Bridge
MLS # 869835
4 Beds / 4 Baths / 3 Half Baths
$949,000
Patti Schreiner Listing 205-222-5651
4454 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#845986
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$769,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
2412 Glasscott Point
Hoover - Ross Bridge
MLS # 870792
4 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$769,000
Dave Taylor Hosting, 205-704-0116
Patti Schreiner Listing, 205-222-5651
1215 Lake Forest Circle
Hoover - Riverchase Country Club
MLS# 876902
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$579,900
Joey Brown, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-305-6982
3792 James Hill Circle
Hoover - Ross Bridge
MLS#:873972
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$334,900
Scott Butler, 205-706-5836
2136 Woods Trace
Hoover
MLS#873912
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$298,000
Cindy Mangos, RealtySouth, 205-718-9281
Nikole Mangos, RealtySouth, 205-790-7262