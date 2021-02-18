Open house: 02-21-21

×
1651 Lake Cyrus Club Drive
Hoover - Lake Cyrus
MLS#1274662
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$429,900
Jerry Sager, Keller Williams Realty Hoover, 205-822-2272
Steve Parker, Keller Williams Realty Hoover, 205-822-2272
Saturday, Feb. 20; 1-3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 21; 2-4 p.m.
×
2337 Woodcreek Drive
Hoover - Kenwood
MLS#1275202
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$340,000
Wyonna Baldwin, Movement Realty LLC, 205-276-2274
Saturday, Feb. 20; 2-4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 21; 2-4 p.m.
×
2111 Flowerwood Drive
Hoover - Riverchase
MLS#1275647
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$320,000
Catherine McCluer, ARC Realty, 205-969-8910
×
5449 Park Side Road
Hoover - Lake Cyrus
MLS#893933
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$299,500
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth-Huntsville-BHM, 205-255-3555
Saturday, Feb. 20; 12-3 p.m.