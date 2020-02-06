Open house: 02-09-20

2412 Glasscott Point

Hoover - Ross Bridge

MLS # 870792

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$799,500

Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$769,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

574 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#861889

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$749,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#850052

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$699,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

2523 Sebonac Road

Hoover

MLS#873345

5 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$534,900

Heather Goss, RealtySouth, 205-563-0456

671 Cahaba River Estates

Hoover

MLS#873067

5 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$524,900

Sarah Walker 404-274-3684

2069 Greenside Way

Hoover

MLS#871540

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$449,900

Jason Dailey, RealtySouth, 205-600-8682

1017 Danberry Lane

Hoover

MLS#:850274

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$409,000

Pam Turbeville Ager, 205-563-8580

5737 Lake Cyrus Boulevard

Hoover

MLS # 873321

$391,900

4 Beds, 5 Baths

Tom Douglas hosting, 205-999-2780

Patti Schreiner Listing

300 Ashland Lane

Hoover

MLS#:869113

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$349,900

Kristin Slaughter, 205-767-6228

