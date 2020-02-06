Open house: 02-09-20

2412 Glasscott Point
Hoover - Ross Bridge
MLS # 870792
4 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$799,500
Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651
4454 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#845986
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$769,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
574 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#861889
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$749,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
542 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#850052
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$699,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
2523 Sebonac Road
Hoover
MLS#873345
5 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$534,900
Heather Goss, RealtySouth, 205-563-0456
671 Cahaba River Estates
Hoover
MLS#873067
5 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$524,900
Sarah Walker 404-274-3684
2069 Greenside Way
Hoover
MLS#871540
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$449,900
Jason Dailey, RealtySouth, 205-600-8682
1017 Danberry Lane
Hoover
MLS#:850274
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$409,000
Pam Turbeville Ager, 205-563-8580
5737 Lake Cyrus Boulevard
Hoover
MLS # 873321
$391,900
4 Beds, 5 Baths
Tom Douglas hosting, 205-999-2780
Patti Schreiner Listing
300 Ashland Lane
Hoover
MLS#:869113
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$349,900
Kristin Slaughter, 205-767-6228