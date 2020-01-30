Open house: 02-02-20

4315 Village Green Circle
Hoover - The Preserve
MLS# 871199
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths / Lower-level in-law suite
$819,900
Joey Brown, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-305-6982
4454 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#845986
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$769,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
574 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#861889
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$749,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
542 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#850052
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$699,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
970 Cobble Creek Drive
Hoover
MLS#871700
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$429,500
Lee Marks, RealtySouth, 205-266-3800
Mildred Knight, RealtySouth, 205-266-3850
1017 Danberry Lane
Hoover
MLS#:850274
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$409,000
Pam Turbeville Ager, 205-563-8580
2639 Fargo Drive
Hoover
MLS#866295
4 Beds / 4 Baths
$365,000
Ann Rawson, RealtySouth, 205-822-2364
1582 Balmoral Drive
Hoover
MLS#866187
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$339,000
Martha Gorham, RealtySouth, 205-936-5005
1000 Mountain Oaks Drive
Hoover
MLS#862456
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$274,500
Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965