Open house: 02-02-20

4315 Village Green Circle

Hoover - The Preserve

MLS# 871199

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths / Lower-level in-law suite

$819,900

Joey Brown, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-305-6982

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$769,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

574 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#861889

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$749,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#850052

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$699,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

970 Cobble Creek Drive

Hoover

MLS#871700

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$429,500

Lee Marks, RealtySouth, 205-266-3800

Mildred Knight, RealtySouth, 205-266-3850

1017 Danberry Lane

Hoover

MLS#:850274

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$409,000

Pam Turbeville Ager, 205-563-8580

2639 Fargo Drive

Hoover

MLS#866295

4 Beds / 4 Baths

$365,000

Ann Rawson, RealtySouth, 205-822-2364

1582 Balmoral Drive

Hoover

MLS#866187

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$339,000

Martha Gorham, RealtySouth, 205-936-5005

1000 Mountain Oaks Drive

Hoover

MLS#862456

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$274,500

Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965

