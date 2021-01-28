Open house: 01-31-21

1460 Legacy Drive
Hoover - Greystone Legacy
MLS#895149
6 Beds / 5.5 Baths
$775,000
Julie Kim, RealtySouth-Inverness Office, 205-991-6565
Sunday, Jan. 31; 3-4 p.m.
2188 Ross Avenue
Hoover - Ross Bridge Village Center
MLS#1270752
5 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$475,000
Brittany Hammock, Keller Williams Homewood, 205-875-6959
936 Lake Circle
Hoover - Southlake
MLS#1270105
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$465,000
Scotty Vines, Keller Williams Metro South, 205-605-1000
Saturday, Jan. 30; 1-3 p.m.
376 Amherst Drive
Hoover - Greystone
MLS#1274534
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$324,900
Robert Evans, ARC Realty, 205-969-8910
Saturday, Jan. 30; 12-2 p.m.
5449 Park Side Road
Hoover - Lake Cyrus
MLS#893933
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$299,900
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth-Huntsville-BHM, 205-255-3555
Saturday, Jan. 30; 12-3 p.m.