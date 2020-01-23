Open house: 01-26-20

4454 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#845986
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$769,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
574 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#861889
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$749,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
542 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#850052
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$699,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
1159 Country Club Circle
Hoover
MLS#870884
5 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$620,000
Kevin Sargent, RealtySouth, 205-577-2719
Christy McDonald, RealtySouth, 205-655-8877
5206 Cedar Trace Circle
Hoover
MLS#:862093
5 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$329,900
John Newell, 205-532-0959
5861 Water Point Lane
Hoover
MLS#863548
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$295,000
Meg McCarthy, RealtySouth, 205-234-2810
2456 Jamestown Drive
Hoover
MLS#868325
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$249,900
Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686
LeighAnne Head, RealtySouth, 205-527-6222