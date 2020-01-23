Open house: 01-26-20

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$769,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

574 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#861889

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$749,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#850052

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$699,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

1159 Country Club Circle

Hoover

MLS#870884

5 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$620,000

Kevin Sargent, RealtySouth, 205-577-2719

Christy McDonald, RealtySouth, 205-655-8877

5206 Cedar Trace Circle

Hoover

MLS#:862093

5 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$329,900

John Newell, 205-532-0959

5861 Water Point Lane

Hoover

MLS#863548

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$295,000

Meg McCarthy, RealtySouth, 205-234-2810

2456 Jamestown Drive

Hoover

MLS#868325

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$249,900

Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686

LeighAnne Head, RealtySouth, 205-527-6222

