Open house: 01-24-21

by

936 Lake Circle

Hoover - Southlake

MLS#1270105

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$465,000

Scotty Vines, Keller Williams Metro South, 205-605-1000

Saturday, Jan. 23; 1-3 p.m.

1916 River Park Drive

Hoover - Riverchase

MLS# 127209

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$348,000 

Christina James, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500

Judge Henshaw, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500

5449 Park Side Road

Hoover - Lake Cyrus

MLS#893933

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$299,900

Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth-Huntsville-BHM, 205-255-3555

Saturday, Jan. 23; 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 24; 2-5 p.m.