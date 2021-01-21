Open house: 01-24-21

×
936 Lake Circle
Hoover - Southlake
MLS#1270105
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$465,000
Scotty Vines, Keller Williams Metro South, 205-605-1000
Saturday, Jan. 23; 1-3 p.m.
×
1916 River Park Drive
Hoover - Riverchase
MLS# 127209
3 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$348,000
Christina James, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500
Judge Henshaw, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500
×
5449 Park Side Road
Hoover - Lake Cyrus
MLS#893933
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$299,900
Shauna Wesson, RealtySouth-Huntsville-BHM, 205-255-3555
Saturday, Jan. 23; 12-3 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 24; 2-5 p.m.