Open house: 01-19-20

4454 Village Green Way

Hoover

MLS#845986

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$769,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

574 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#861889

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$749,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

542 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#850052

4 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$699,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718

5166 Lake Crest Circle

Hoover

MLS#871467

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$549,900

Marilyn Seier, RealtySouth, 205-802-0828

705 Ridge Way Circle

Hoover

MLS#871159

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$279,900

Jessica Curtin, RealtySouth, 850-238-0720

