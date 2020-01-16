Open house: 01-19-20

4454 Village Green Way
Hoover
MLS#845986
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$769,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
574 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#861889
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$749,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
542 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#850052
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$699,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth, 205-365-3718
5166 Lake Crest Circle
Hoover
MLS#871467
4 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$549,900
Marilyn Seier, RealtySouth, 205-802-0828
705 Ridge Way Circle
Hoover
MLS#871159
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$279,900
Jessica Curtin, RealtySouth, 850-238-0720