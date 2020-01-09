Open house: 01-12-20

by

5206 Cedar Trace Circle

Hoover

MLS#:862093

5 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$429,900

John Newell, 205-532-09959

4283 Abbotts Way

Hoover

MLS#870465

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$403,900

Jason Dailey, RealtySouth, 205-600-8682

2419 Northampton Drive

Hoover/Ross Bridge

MLS#: 870909

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$375,000

Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025

2639 Fargo Drive

Hoover

MLS#866295

4 Beds / 4 Baths

$369,000

Ann Rawson, RealtySouth, 205-822-2364

1000 Mountain Oaks Drive

Hoover

MLS#862456

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$274,500

Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965

2241 Russet Meadows Terrace

Birmingham

MLS#870481

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$215,000

Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 205-814-2170

