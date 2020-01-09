Open house: 01-12-20

5206 Cedar Trace Circle
Hoover
MLS#:862093
5 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$429,900
John Newell, 205-532-09959
4283 Abbotts Way
Hoover
MLS#870465
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$403,900
Jason Dailey, RealtySouth, 205-600-8682
2419 Northampton Drive
Hoover/Ross Bridge
MLS#: 870909
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$375,000
Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025
2639 Fargo Drive
Hoover
MLS#866295
4 Beds / 4 Baths
$369,000
Ann Rawson, RealtySouth, 205-822-2364
1000 Mountain Oaks Drive
Hoover
MLS#862456
3 Beds / 2 Baths
$274,500
Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965
2241 Russet Meadows Terrace
Birmingham
MLS#870481
4 Beds / 2 Baths
$215,000
Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 205-814-2170